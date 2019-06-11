Alibaba to Offer Voice Discovery Services in Cars



Chinese e-commerce, Internet and technology giant Alibaba Group has reportedly partnered with auto giants such as Renault, Audi and Honda as it works to introduce voice discovery services in China.



The agreement, announced at CES in Shanghai this week, will see the car brands adding Tmall Genie Auto technology into its cars so that people can use voice technology to complete tasks while driving, The Drum reported on Tuesday.



The partnership is likely to offer car owners a range of voice-controlled services, including identification of nearby attractions and restaurants, and the ability to order items on Alibaba's retail site.



"By providing AI technologies, including speech-recognition and Natural Language Processing, Tmall Genie Auto enables car users to access an extensive in-car infotainment portfolio by tapping into Alibaba's rich content and service ecosystem," Miffy Chen, General Manager, Alibaba AI Labs, was quoted as saying by The Drum.



Read More News:



Rich Global Giants Unable to Compete with Paytm



Big Business Unlikely to Get Corporate Tax Relief: Sources





Source: IANS