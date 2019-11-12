Accenture & SAP Co-Innovates New Cloud Based Solutions to Aid Utilities Companies

With an aim to support the companies more effectively manage business processes and customer experiences, Accenture and SAP SE co-innovating and co-developing the new SAP Cloud for Utilities solution. The initiative aims to elevate energy transition and customer experiences to help companies quickly adapt and thrive in times of change.

Speaking about this, Jean-Marc Ollagnier, Group Chief Executive – Resource Business, Accenture, states, “Working with SAP and our utility industry co-innovation group to accelerate developing SAP’s cloud-based platform for utilities can enable our clients to better create new experiences for their customers while streamlining back office operations. These benefits are important for utilities to be more competitive in markets that are under growing pressure due to advancing technology and changing consumer preferences, including better home energy efficiency and increased interest in renewable energy sources”.

The SAP Solution will be an end-to-end integrated solution born of Project elevate and it is designed to be deployed in a cloud or hybrid environment to help utility companies automate sales processes, freeing up more resources to develop meaningful customer experiences. It can also incorporate intelligent technologies and real-time business insights, building extensive capabilities around marketing, service, commerce, product bundling, self-service, fulfilment of complex services and subscription billing for commodity and non-commodity products.

“SAP Cloud for Utilities is our strategic cloud solution, designed to support lead-to-cash processes that can enable utilities to capture new opportunities and develop fresh business models in the dynamic market for innovative commodity and non-commodity products. The industry needs to create great customer experiences with integrated solutions for short time-to-market and low cost-to-serve”, comments Peter Maier, Co-President, SAP Industries.

Built on the market-leading SAP C/4HANA suite, SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP S/4HANA, the solution will use deep product knowledge and industry and customer management capabilities from Accenture technology and Accenture Interactive. The mission provides unique industry insights, agile methodologies and integration capabilities that accelerate the advanced features of SAP C/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA across marketing, sales, commerce, services and more. It also includes the formation of an industry co-innovation group comprised of leading global utility companies to help define and design SAP Cloud for utilities. Companies like EDP, rku.it, Conergos, Innogy, and MVV have already joined the co-innovation group. Also, the agreement further advances SAP’s long-standing collaboration with Accenture, building on years of successful, co-development and go-to-market activities related to SAP S/4HANA and across other collaboration across multiple industries.