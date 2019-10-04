AE Ventures Widens its Global Starfleet Program to India

AE Ventures, a block-chain company based out in Massachusetts that offers initial funding, acceleration and advisory support to blockchain projects announced the expansion of its Global Starfleet Programme to Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India. The programme acts as a global accelerator for early-stage block-chain companies and with this, AE Ventures steps into the Indian market bringing in more opportunities to the block-chain community in India, which is second to the United States.



Commenting on this, Nikola Stojanow, CEO, AE Ventures, states, “India is home to a fast-growing ecosystem of block-chain developers and entrepreneurs, and we're excited to support this network with our Global Starfleet Program. The Starfleet program gives entrepreneurs access to a global network of mentors, funding, and knowledge; something that is truly priceless to start-up founders”.

The accelerator programme starts with a one-week boot camp which is followed by a four-week-long intensive training programme. It includes presentations, workshops, discussions, assignment, workshops and more to develop the practical knowledge required to build relevant block-chain products with real-world applications. However, the companies who complete the programme will qualify for a chance at a direct investment from AE Ventures.



With the co-operation with IBC Media, AE Ventures will be coming to India to mark their presence in the Indian block-chain ecosystem. Along with this, the Starfleet Accelerator will provide the developer community with a series of meetups at the six metropolitan cities starting with Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru in the month of October and November.

Raghu Mohan, CEO, IBC Media, says, "India is at the cusp of a block-chain boom and AE Ventures' entry into the market couldn't have been timed better. Over the past decade, we have seen several world-class start-ups come from India. Several second and third-time entrepreneurs are starting block-chain-based companies and I foresee a repeat of the SaaS and e-commerce boom with block-chain in India. We are stoked to be playing a part in this movement, especially with the association of a global player like AE Ventures”.