58% APAC Firms Adopt Mobile-First Mindset



Nearly 58 per cent of leading organizations in the Asia-Pacific region -- especially in India -- are investing in mobile-based technologies to enhance front-line workers' productivity and customer satisfaction in field operations, a new study said on Tuesday.



While equipping front-line workers with enterprise mobile devices remains a priority to stay competitive, up to 44 per cent of the organizations view mobility investment as a top priority, said Zebra Technologies' study on the "Future of Field Operations" in the Asia-Pacific region.



"Driven by the acceleration of e-commerce along with customer's heightened expectations and more focus within companies on differentiating service levels, the field operations industry is rapidly adapting the way it looks at its mobile technology investments," said Tan Aik Jin, APAC Vertical Solutions Lead, Manufacturing and Transportation & Logistics, Zebra Technologies, a global leader in providing solutions and services to enterprises.



The 58 per cent organizations are fast expanding mobile technology to enterprise-wide use which would reach 97 per cent adoption by 2023.



"Based on our study, the top three trends that are driving changes for field operations across Asia-Pacific including India, are; growing expectations of performance and convenience from end customers, the replacement of paper in the field by mobile technology, and the disruptions to field operations caused by emerging technologies and faster networks," informed Deep Agarwal, Regional Sales Director of India, Zebra Technologies.



"In Asia-Pacific including India, more than half of the organizations have a mobile-first mindset when it comes to adopting enterprise-wide mobile and emerging technologies, he added.



The forward-thinking organizations are setting their field operations apart with three key strategies; the scaling of mobile technology and support technologies enterprise-wide, evaluating the total cost of ownership of mobile technology as a standard practice, and utilizing emerging field operations technologies more extensively to achieve a competitive edge."



From 2018 to 2023, the use of handheld mobile computers with built-in barcode scanners in Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow by 41 per cent, mobile printers by 60 per cent and rugged tablets by 57 per cent.



"The higher levels of inventory, shipment and asset accuracy provided by using these devices is expected to increase business revenues," said the study.



At an event here, Zebra also launched a new range of enterprise-class mobile touch computing solutions, industrial tablets and a high-quality mobile printer.



While the "TC57" touch computers provide new capabilities to deliver the ultimate in enterprise-class touch computing, the "TC77" series touch computer is designed to withstand toughest use.



Zebra "L10" and "R12 Xplore" rugged tablets offer a reliable way to capture, extract and analyze data. The new "ZQ120" mobile printer offers a value-for-money proposition, said the company.



Source: IANS