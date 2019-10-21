4 Key Lessons for Entrepreneurs in India





Every successful entrepreneur has a struggle story of his/her own to share with the world. Typical key points from the journey, such as starting somewhere, collapsing in the middle, picking themselves up and chasing the dream to achieve the goal and a sudden feeling that success might seem to be impossible at a point of time are the stepping stones to the successful business journey. It should be understood that the path for a successful business can never be an easy one, even with billions in the bank.

Budding entrepreneurs often starts off with an enthusiastic approach, but as obstacles begin to emerge, the journey to success seems to be far from reach. Building a product, marketing it to attract customers, and then finally seeing people buy the product is a delightful sight for every businessman. Hiring people and handing over the duties and eventually growing to be the CEO of the business is a dream come true. But, the real test of character is when the business brings a lot of unexpected challenges, such as when employees quit, products fail all of a sudden, can really bring the morale down in a split second.