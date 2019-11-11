4 Indian-Americans To Partner Kirkland

Kirkland & Ellis LLP smashes promotion round record for an elite firm with 141 new partners with 4 Indian-Americans.

FREMONT, CA: Kirkland & Ellis, one of the world’s highest-grossing law firms, has unveiled the most significant partner promotion round ever seen by a top legal practice, making up 141 partners. It also includes four Indian-Americans: Tushin Shah, Sumana Setty, Priya Arshanapalli, and Dilveer Vahali.

Dilveer Vahali was born and raised in the Los Angeles area; he pursued graduation in 2007 with university honors in finance and international studies. He represents sellers, buyers, private equity funds and their portfolio companies, and financial institutions in a variety of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured acquisition financings, and leveraged buyouts. For two years, he worked as an investment banker in the Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions division for Citigroup in New York. After leaving Citigroup, he joined for JD/MBA degree at the University of Southern California, which he completed in 2014.

Shah holds a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University in philosophy and studied law at the Washington University St. Louis School of Law. He is a corporate partner in the Chicago office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he has been working for six years.

Based out of the New York office, Sumana Setty is a partner in the Investment Funds Group of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. She studied law at the Loyola University of Chicago. Before joining Kirkland, she was working as general counsel and chief compliance officer of Ruton Capital LLC, an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Priya Arshanapalli focuses her practice on structuring, negotiating, and forming private equity and real estate funds, as well as general partner structuring and advice. She is a graduate from Harvard University and Juris Doctor from Colombia University School of Law. Arshanapalli has also represented numerous private equity sponsors in establishing open-end and closed-end private equity funds with a broad range of investment strategies.

