iRobot adds 'Keep Out Zones' (KOZs) digital feature to its flagship Roomba i7 and above models

Bangalore, October 9, 2019: Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd., the authorized distributor of iRobot, the leading global robo-vacuum brand, has announced the addition ‘Keep Out Zones’ (KOZs) digital feature to Roomba i7 and i7+. With this exciting new feature, users will be able to create virtual boundaries for their robo vacuum cleaners and keep them away from certain areas, such as pet bowls, clutter, or other areas where the robots may have difficulty navigating.

Equipped with Imprint™ Smart Mapping technology, the Roomba i7 and i7+ come with the ability to learn, adapt to and remember a house’s floor plan. The devices can remember up to 10 different floor plans, enabling the users to carry their robot to another room or a separate house, where the robots will recognize its location and clean as instructed. Moreover, iRobot’s patented iAdapt® 3.0 Navigation with vSLAM® technology allows the Roomba i7 and i7+ to seamlessly navigate every corner of the home. With the KOZs feature, these robots will enable customers to further customize cleaning jobs.

Speaking on the latest addition, Pulak Satish Kumar, Director & COO, Puresight Systems, said, “The iRobot Roomba® i7 and i7+ robot vacuum cleaners take user convenience to a whole new level with their top-notch features such as Imprint™ Smart Mapping, Clean Base™ Automatic Dirt Disposal, and a High-Efficiency Filter to absorb dust mites, mold, pollen and even cat and dog allergens. The new KOZs feature will provide a greater sense of control to Roomba i7 and i7+ owners. The devices will not only efficiently navigate your house, but also steer away from areas where you don’t want the robot to go.”

Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices, the Roomba i7 and i7+ allow users to clean specific rooms by name with through voice commands. Additionally, the patented Dirt Detection technology also helps the robots to recognize particularly dirty areas, such as sand near a doorway entrance, prompting them to clean more thoroughly. After the devices are finished cleaning, users can also view the Clean Map™ reports in their iRobot HOME App to see which areas have been cleaned and other relevant details.

For information on Keep Out Zones or how to create a Keep Out Zone visit https://irobot.in/overview-roomba-i-series.aspx