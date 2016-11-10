ASUS Launches Zenfone 3 Max With Good Battery Life

NEW DELHI: Expanding its Zenfone 3 series, Taiwanese giant ASUS on Wednesday launched two variants of Zenfone 3 Max smartphone with a massive 4,100 mAh battery in India.

The two variants -- 5.5 inch (ZC553KL) and 5.2 inch (ZC520TL) -- are priced at 17,999 and 12,999, respectively.

"With Zenfone 3 Max, users can enjoy smartphone experience for longer durations without having to look for a plug point," Peter Chang, Region Head-South Asia and Country Manager for ASUS India, said in a statement.

The smartphone features a high capacity 4,100mAh lithium-polymer battery and the device doubles up as a fast-charge power bank for charging other devices.

The smartphone sports 2.5D contoured glass touchscreen in a sandblasted full-metal, aluminum alloy body with chamfered edges.

Designed for photography enthusiasts, the 5.5-inch device features 16MP primary and 8MP secondary cameras while the 5.2-inch variant sports 13MP primary and 5MP secondary shooters.

Zenfone 3 Max has a fingerprint sensor near the top of the rear panel.

While, the 5.5-inch Zenfone 3 Max is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor, the 5.2-inch smartphone is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor. Both of them have a 3GB RAM.

The 5.5-inch Zenfone 3 Max has 32GB onboard memory which can be expanded by a 128GB memory card. The other variant's 32GB onboard memory can be expanded by 32GB.

Zenfone 3 Max ZC520TL is available from Wednesday and Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL will be available by November end.

Read Also:

Hyve Launches New Smartphone At 17,999

Micromax Launches 4G/LTE-Enabled Canvas Spark 4G