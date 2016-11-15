Apple Rumoured To Unveil Curved, Bezel-Free iPhones Next Year

NEW YORK: Soon after getting mixed responses for its latest device iPhone 7 and 7 Plus smartphones, Apple is rumoured to release two iPhones that will have curved, bezel-free displays next year.

According to Barclays Research analysts, the 5-inch and 5.8-inch bezel-free iPhones with borderless design will allow for the new iPhones to be the same overall size as current 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models, MacRumors.com reported.

"Larger and bezel-less iPhone 8 design did not sound 100 per cent locked down but we believe the move is to a bezel-less design with screen sizes getting larger and curved edges in the original envelope," the report quoted analysts as saying.

Of the two prospect releases, only the 5.8-inch model will use OLED display technology, "which can be sharper, brighter, and more energy efficient than LCD technology".

Samsung and LG, joined by Foxconn-owned Sharp by 2018, are said to be Apple's primary OLED suppliers.

An analyst from KGI Securities Ming-Chi Kuo had in March said that Apple will launch a 5.8-inch iPhone with a curved OLED display and glass casing next year, the research note mentioned.

According to Japanese website Nikkei, the larger-screened iPhone will be a premium model, positioned alongside 4.7-inch and 5-inch iPhones with LCD displays.

There are reports that a bezel-free design by Apple will be achieved by removing the iconic Home button on the next iPhone.

Barclays expects that the screen will extend vertically as well as horizontally.

