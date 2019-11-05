Xerox Disrupts the Indian Market With 'Game-Changing' Printing Capabilities

The all-new Xerox PrimeLink C9065/C9070 Printer delivers the most adaptable capabilities, superior image quality, and professional-grade finishing that comes along with advanced tools and automation. At an unmatched price point for an entry-level production printer, it’s the ideal professional color printer for high-volume offices, graphic designers, and print service providers.

For the PrimeLink C9065/C9070, the accessory expands the device’s color capabilities and opens new doors to growth, allowing printers and creatives in all fields to produce brilliant and unique pieces such as booklets, greeting cards, flyers, invitations, posters, and signage.

“We constantly strive to introduce cutting-edge products & technology to our customers that scale up the profitability margins for them. With the launch of our 2-in-1 capability of the print and scan engine, printers can push the boundaries of commodity print at a price point that is unmatched in the Indian market,” said Vineet Gehani, Director, Technology & Channels, Xerox India.

The printer is so designed to meet the needs of both busy offices and production environments, which includes a 10-inch touchscreen, making it easy to access general functions as well as cloud and productivity apps that automate tasks for the mobile, always-connected office worker and professional user alike.

Boosting productivity is the printer’s 270 impressions scanning and 70 ppm printing capabilities. Even at these speeds, the quality is true to type. The PrimeLink C9065/C9070 delivers best-in-class performance with 2400 x 2400 dpi color image quality, outstanding fine-line detail, images, color transitions, and color accuracy.

To scale for production environments, PrimeLink C9065/C9070 offers heavyweight media and extra-long sheet (XLS) capabilities, supporting printing materials up to 26 inches/660mm extended such as banners, book jackets, and calendars and holds up a maximum paper weight capacity of 350 gsm. Additional professional-grade feeding and finishing capabilities include oversized, high-capacity feeding, stacking, punching, two-sided and square-fold trimming for full bleed documents, and booklet, tri-fold, C/Z folding. Equipped with the Simple Image Quality Adjustment (SIQA) tool and choice of EFI servers, the PrimeLink C9065/C9070 allows printers to set up jobs seamlessly with consistent, optimal print quality in less time.

“Xerox PrimeLink C9065/C9070 is manufactured for utmost reliability and breakthrough performance on every benchmark,” Gehani added. “This next-generation, entry-level production printer will continue to position Xerox as a leader in the Indian market with its innovative offerings in the printing segment.”

With this technology offering, Xerox is providing its customers an opportunity to improve their work efficiency with best in the class printing capabilities.