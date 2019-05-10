UBON launches Soundbar "SP-45" for Rs 3599
UBON, India’s fastest growing mobile accessories brand has recently launched it’s Wireless Soundbar with 4 hours of battery backup. UBON’s Soundbar is designed to deliver best in class virtual surround sound in 2.0 configuration. This Soundbar will basically complete the home audio experience for the Indian consumers.
SP- 45 Soundbar possesses two speakers and a subwoofer to transform the stereo surround sound. The speaker offers a continuous power backup of up to 4 hours and supports Radio, TF Card, USB, AUX and Bluetooth as well. UBON’s SP-45 soundbar comes with a built in microphone to receive calls & incorporates Li-on battery. In addition to this, the soundbar comes with a external phone holder placed right at the top of the speaker that allows one to place the phone on the speaker without any worry.
The product uses latest technology like “intelligent chip control” which prevents overheating and promotes stabilise charging. This new soundbar comes with an unmatched sound quality, good battery life, and superb design finish. Given its compact design, the UBON SP 45 can be easily carried anywhere. The soundbar is completely wireless with a frequency range of 20Hz~25KHz.
Speaking on the launch Mr. Mandeep Arora, Co-founder, UBON said, “Considering the current era, downside of TVs getting slimmer is reduced audio quality. For audio, the basic thumb rule is, larger speakers offer better sound quality, keeping these factor in mind, we designed UBON’s soundbar. If you’re a music fanatic & looking to leave your signature SP-45 Soundbar is your way ahead.”
