The Best Smart Tech Gadgets you can Buy in 2019

Owing to globalisation and rapidly evolving technology, new gadgets are launched in the market every other day. Today, you can charge your mobile phone wirelessly, or speak to a smart home device to automate tasks such as playing music or setting a reminder.

However, the more features a gadget offers, the higher its price is likely to be. This doesn’t have to hold you back. By shopping from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, for instance, you can take home appliances and gadgets on No Cost EMI.

Here, you can shop over a million products from 60,000+ online and offline retailers spread across 1,300+ cities in India. Just pick your product and purchase it using your EMI Network Card. Optionally, opt for in-store financing if you do not have the card. After you take your gadget home, you can repay its price via No Cost EMI over a tenor of 3 to 24 months, as per your financial standing. Now that you know how to fund your purchase easily, take a look at some of the best smart gadgets that you can invest in this year.

Smartphones

Smartphones are the fastest-selling gadgets as they allow you to fit the entire world in your pocket. From professional photography to high-end gaming, there’s a phone for every need.If you’re keen on updating your smartphone experience, consider these 2 top-selling models.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 256GB

Display: 6.3 inches

Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Front camera: 10MP

Battery: 3500mAh

This Samsung mobile is an all-in-one device that has a stylish design and comes with an S Pen that allows you to navigate easily and draw with precision too. The on-screen fingerprint scanner offers enhanced security, while the wide 6.3-inch screen that features a discreet 10MP front camera makes for an immersive viewing experience. What’s more, you can sharpen your photography skills via the robust camera framework that this phone offers, and count on the powerful 7nm processor to offer performance that you can count on.

Google Pixel 3 XL

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Display: 6.3 inches

Rear camera: 12.2MP

Front camera: 8MP + 8MP

Battery: 3430mAh

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit processor and 4GB RAM, this mobile offers excellent performance. It’s also powered by a 3430mAh battery, which ensures that the charge on your device lasts almost for a day even with extensive use. Moreover, you can spend quality time with your loved ones without any disturbance by setting timers on applications for notifications. On the photography front, the dual 8MP + 8MP front camera and 12.2MP rear camera offer an excellent experience. That’s not all; you can use the large 6.3-inch OLED bezel-less screen to watch your favourite shows on the phone anytime you want to, without any distortion.

LED TVs

From watching your favourite TV shows to accessing social media and browsing the web, today, TVs help you do so much more than they did a decade ago.

Take a look at the LED TVs that are ruling the Indian market with their innovative features.

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (KD- 55X9500G)

This 4K HDR LED TV has the Picture Processor X1 technology that takes your TV viewing experience a notch higher. The TRILUMINOS display and the 4K X-Reality PRO technology ensure that the picture’s saturation remains even throughout and that you do not miss out on any details. Additionally, this Sony TV is loaded with an Android OS and has an in-built Chromecast, so that you can watch your favourite shows and movies on streaming platforms anytime you want to.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED Smart 4K UHD TV

What makes this gadget stand out from the rest is its ability to work as a smart TV when on, and transform into a picture frame when off. The TV detects your presence with its motion sensor and displays mesmerising artwork that complements the ambient brightness, mimicking a masterpiece hanging on your wall. As the 55-inch QLED TV supports Google Assistant, you can speak to the TV to change channels too. Moreover, the remote control has a dedicated Amazon Prime and Netflix button, making streaming your favourite shows that much easier.

Laptops

Once a luxury, today, a laptop is must-have. From gaming to working on the go, it makes light work of any task that you throw its way. For the best experience, we recommend picking either of these two models.

HP Spectre x360 Core i5 8 th Gen

Processor: Intel Core i5 8th generation

OS: Windows 10 Pro

System Architecture: 64 bits

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 360GB

Graphic processor: Intel integrated UHD620

Screen size: 13.3 inches

Screen resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Weight: 1.26kg

Touchscreen: Yes

Speakers: Built-in quad speakers

Cache: 6MB

Bend this HP laptop like a book, draw on it with the active stylus or use it as a conventional laptop: the choice is yours. As it is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, you need not worry about any bumps and scratches ruining this sleek laptop’s appearance. What’s more, you can take your creativity to the next level with a powerful battery that lasts for almost 16.5 hours and stores your masterpieces along with your favourite media files on the 360GB SSD storage space. Moreover, you can multitask without a glitch thanks to the power-packed 8GB RAM.

Dell XPS 13 Core i7 6 TH Gen

Processor: Intel Core i7 6th generation

OS: Windows 10 Home

System Architecture: 64 bits

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB

Graphics processor: Intel integrated 540

Screen size: 13.3 inches

Screen resolution: 3200x1800 pixels

Weight: 1.29kg

Touchscreen: Yes

Speakers: Built-in dual speakers

Cache: 4MB

The combination of HD Graphics 520 and 256GB SSD on this laptop lets you perform all kinds of tasks quickly, while the powerful processor ensures reliable performance. You can transfer large files in minutes with Bluetooth 4.1 or via the 2 USB 3.00 slots. You need not worry about the battery either, as it is likely to last you around 15 hours. For entertainment purposes, count on this Dell model’s 13.3-inch screen that has a narrow bezel of only 5.2mm.

These are some best gadgets that you can buy to make your life extremely easy and stress-free. To simplify the process of buying them, don’t forget to check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv. You can get a loan of up to 4 lakh to buy a number of gadgets that you fancy and add more convenience to everyday tasks.