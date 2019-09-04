Taiwan-based DataVan Launches New Range of Modular Self-Service Kiosk Systems

As per Tillster, a leader in digital ordering and engagement solutions, the global kiosks market is on the rise to reach $30.8 billion by 2024. One of the leading point of sales developer DataVan, has launched a new range of customizable self-service kiosks called ‘Mars’, which addresses client’s needs while offering flexibility in maintenance and upgrade.

Speaking about the launch, CY Lin, President, Datavan, comments, “Applying a forward-thinking modular design principle, the system architecture is made in sections that can be customized or changed much more easily than its predecessors. As a result, our customers are able to tailor a bespoke hardware in an affordable way and further enjoy a low total cost of ownership in the long-term”.

Nowadays, consumers’ expectations for services and the demand for speed and responsiveness have also seriously gone up as part of the rise of technology. Therefore, DataVan’s customers will be offered a complete range of choices in relation to the components and technologies with the strong alliance of partners. The choices will help the customers at shortening the product development process and allow customers to enter the market fast.

The key features of the Mars includes responsive touchscreen that is available in display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 32 inches, a scalable core system that is equipped with a variety of embedded PC box and can be configured to meet specific needs, a complete hardware package built with an array of device options, including AI-powered cameras, receipt printer, 1D/2D barcode reader, RFID reader, microphone, speaker, payment terminal holder, wired or wireless network communication, a flexible installation with counter top, wall mount and freestanding options, field serviceable design that allows all devices and components to be taken out individually and replaced, a robust construction with a powder-coated thick metal formed in a unibody craftsmanship, offering more security and durability, a remote monitoring tool to help the IT experts to get handy information about the hardware health conditions and take actions beforehand.

Founded in 1986, DataVan is a professional IT solutions provider that delivers a complete suite of products including point-of-sale systems, self-service kiosks, industry computers and other related peripherals. It brings comprehensive industry knowledge to offer both off-the-shelf and custom made products in meeting a broad range of business needs for point-of-service, self-service, business automation, customer engagement and more.

