Syska Accessories Launches BT670 Boombox Wireless Speaker for Music Lovers
Syska Accessories, the leading name in the mobile accessories segment in India, has launched the Syska BT670 Boombox wireless speaker that is designed to provide music lovers an enriching experience. The speaker is portable, light-weight and an amazing choice for consumers who can enjoy listening to their favourite sound tracks both indoors and outdoors.
Syska’s Boombox speaker comes packed with interesting features such as a hands-free call button to answer / reject incoming calls, play and pause music button, FM radio and a micro SD card slot. Syska’s Boombox speaker is an ideal product for the customers as they can connect the speaker with any smartphone or music player through the AUX cable.
Commenting on the launch of the Syska Boombox Bluetooth speaker, Ms. Jyotsna Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, “We have witnessed a growing demand for wireless audio accessories such as Bluetooth speakers and wireless earphones in the last few years. Owing to this ever-increasing trend, we have introduced the sleek and stylish BT670 Boombox wireless speaker which is targeted towards music admirers across age groups at a very attractive price range. This product is also an ideal gift proposition especially for elderly people who appreciate music. We at Syska are consistent in bringing innovative and up-to-the-minute products to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”
Features of the Syska Boombox Wireless speaker:
- Multi-function button
- Bluetooth connection
- Answering incoming calls, ending the call, reject incoming calls
- Last number redial
- USB mode
- Micro SD card mode
- AUX mode (3.5mm)
- Built-in FM mode
- Volume adjustment
- Charging
- 50mm powerful bass drivers
- 500 mAh built-in battery
- Play Time: Upto 6 to 7 hours
- Power Output: 6W
- Other connectivity modes: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP
Syska Boombox wireless speaker is portable and comes in various colours such as black, red, green and light blue. The product is available at all leading retail and mobile accessories outlets and is attractively priced at 2,699/-
Read more news:
Top Cultural Centres in Kerala that Mesmerize the Real Rich Culture