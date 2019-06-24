RHA Announces the T20 Wireless Headphones



• Precision-engineered DualCoil driver delivers powerful audio over Bluetooth® with high-fidelity aptX™

• Interchangeable reference, bass and treble filters create a personalised sound signature

• Injection-moulded, detachable stainless-steel housings with MMCX connection can be used with most standard cabling

• RHA’s Bluetooth® neckband provides 12-hour battery and digital assistant integration

• Included 3.5mm wired connection delivers high-resolution audio

• Accessories include Comply Foam ear tips, carry case and sports clip

• International three-year warranty

• Available on Headphone Zone and other leading online marketplaces and in select retailers from today



RHA has announced the new T20 Wireless headphone. A combination of the best elements of the beloved T20 wired in-ear headphone and high-performance Bluetooth technology, the T20 Wireless comes at the impassioned request of customers and retailers alike.



"We have been flooded with requests for the much-loved T20 to be made available in a wireless configuration ever since we announced our first Bluetooth headphone. We listen to our customers, and we are thrilled to announce the T20 Wireless. It’s a more than worthy new member of the T Series, it delivers everything our customers love about the T20 with the freedom of a wireless connection, ” says, Colum Fraser, Global Marketing Manager, RHA



Listen Your Way



The T20 Wireless is designed and engineered around RHA’s acclaimed DualCoil™ driver, which offers award-winning high-resolution sound reproduction. Two independent voice coils are each responsible for producing part of the frequency range for refined, high-resolution audio. The drivers are encased in detachable, injection moulded, stainless-steel housings with an MMCX connection for integration with most industry-standard cabling.



Three pairs of tuning filters are included to adjust the sound signature to reflect individual tastes. Bass filters emphasise the lower range in music such as rock and hip-hop and treble filters highlight details in the upper frequencies – ideal for jazz, acoustic or classical tracks.



Our DualCoil driver has been designed to deliver powerful, fully-realised sound. Retaining that sound quality was the most important aspect of the new design. We tuned the driver for optimal performance with the wireless and wired connections. Along with the reference sound signature, fans of the T-Series enjoy the option of customised sound afforded by the bass and treble filters which are included. For the T20 Wireless, we wanted to go further, with detachable housings to allow customers with their own specialist equipment to set up their own wired or wireless headphone configuration.



Kyle Hutchison – Head of Product Design, RHA says, “When designing the T20 Wireless, we wanted to retain as much as possible, integrating the new elements with the aesthetic of the existing T series. We enhanced the striking look of the T20i using beautiful black finishes for the cabling, housings, and our silicone tips. Our headphones are known for their engineered, metal components and the neckband and remote are made of stunning, brushed stainless-steel. Combining these premium materials with clever design features like magnetic housings has created a beautiful, high-performance headphone.”



No Strings Attached



The Bluetooth SecureFlex neckband provides 12-hour battery life and a universal remote which allows users to switch between music, calls and digital assistant functions at the touch of a button. Compatible with aptX™, the Bluetooth neckband provides high-fidelity audio wirelessly. The T20 Wireless with the neckband configuration is sweat and splash proof to the IPX4 standard.



Listeners can use the SecureFlex neckband to access their device’s digital assistant. This means they can send messages, use navigation apps, or have text read out using only the remote on the headphones - without interacting directly with their device. The neckband can connect simultaneously with two devices and sends vibrations through the silicone neckband to make sure no call is missed. The tap-and-go pairing (NFC) function facilitates hassle-free connections and the neckband has a Bluetooth range of 10 metres for any connected device.



Included in the box



• T20 Wireless housings with DualCoil™ driver - MMCX

• SecureFlex Bluetooth neckband – MMCX

• Oxygen-free copper cable with 3.5mm - MMCX

• Tuning filters and holder (bass, reference and treble)

• Neoprene carry pouch

• Stainless steel ear tip holder

• USB-A to USB-C charging cable

• Dual density silicone ear tips: 2xS, 2xM, 2xL

• Double flange silicone ear tips: 1xS, 1xL

• Comply Foam Tsx400 ear tips: 2xM

• Sports clip

• Clothing clip



