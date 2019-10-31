Pioneer India, the renowned Japanese manufacturer of car infotainment

Hideaki ISHII San is a seasoned professional and optimistic business leader who plays many dynamic roles in and outside the corporate world. This graduate from Nihon University joined the global Pioneer Electronic Corporation (PEC) family in April 1992 and began his career there from International Business Division of PEC for U.S. Military base (AAFES) and Duty-free shop in Japan. Later, in June 1995 he moved to China as Head of International Business Division, and in 1996, he was designated as Sales Planning Manager of Pioneer Electronics China, Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of PEC in China.

During early stints in PEC in various capacities, ISHII San had performed excellently in ideation, communication, business decisions, and commitment to ensure that each task is completed to the best of the team's ability. His extraordinary performance was noticed by the top management of PEC and in May 1999, they entrusted him with the responsibilities of Sales & Marketing Manager at Head of Pioneer Europe NV, a subsidiary of PEC in Belgium. Again in July 2003 Returned to headquarters in Japan and was assigned to the Home Entertainment Product Planning and Manager Sales department of American Market.

Once again, ISHII San successfully met the goals and targets that were assigned to him from PEC’s headquarters, and in 2006, head office handed over to him the territory of North America, where he was positioned as Director of Business planning and Vice President of Sales & Marketing. After five rewarding years in North America and strengthening PEC’s business arms in Europe and North America, in June 2011, he received a call from company’s headquarters in Japan, where he was requested to take charge of International Business Division.

When the company was keen to increase its market penetration in the ASEAN region, there was no better choice before the board than giving the leadership flag into the hands of Hideaki ISHII San. In October 2013, he was promoted to Managing Director of (Thailand) CO.LTD. After four overwhelming years in Thailand, he was transferred to Pioneer Europe NV. (Regional Headquarter in Europe) as Director of Car Infotainment business. Recently, in April 2019, he was appointed as Managing Director of Pioneer India to tap numerous growth opportunities form the huge Indian market.