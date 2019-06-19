Pebble Announces the Launch of its Wireless Charging Pad 'Sense',Priced at 1899/-
It’s time to say Goodbye to Tangled Wires, as Pebble one of the fastest growing Lifestyle Accessories Brand, announces its very stylish ‘Sense’ Wireless Charging Pad.With Sense, charge the compatible phone without the need to plug it into a wall charger or USB Port.
The 10W Fast Wireless Chargingsupports all Android and iOS wireless charging devices and all other Qi enabled devices. The Cutting-edge Qi inductive technology simplifies charging into just setting your phone down on the charging pad. The Charging Pad charges much fasterthan theother alternatives in the market. With a 10Woutput, the charger delivers power quickly and smoothly to your smartphone without having to sacrifice any speed compared to a wired charger. The Wireless charging pad even charges through Phone casesup to 5mm thick.
Pebble Sense supports multiple protection for extra safety, including automatic temperature control and input overvoltage protection that ensures safety of your smartphone and other devices throughout the charging process. The wireless charger also sports a sleek minimalist look with rubberised textured feel. The soft and smooth non-slip pad grabs your device safely with a firm grip.
“In today’s dynamic Lifestyle, a smartphone is an indispensable tool and putting it to rest is the most difficult. That’s why we are launching a series of user-inspired Wireless Chargers that add comfort and convenience in Minimal space. Being a quality driven brand, the cutting-edge technology is designed along with a chic look to create a seamless experience”, says Komal Agarwal – Director, Pebble.
In shades of Red and Black, the product is available with leading retail stores and online platforms across India.
Read More News:
Canon Augments its Flagship PIXMA G-Series Portfolio
Goldmedal Electricals Launches i-Dock Music Player