Make your Kitchen Smarter KENT RO Launches KENT Hand Blender
KENT RO Systems Ltd. one of the renowned healthcare brands in India, launches an ergonomically designed Kent Hand Blender that churns, whisks, and blends with perfection. Whether you are craving a creamy smoothie, hot soup or tasty shake, the hand blender from KENT is your perfect kitchen companion. The ergonomic handle and ease of use make it a handy appliance for beginners and experts.
Kent Hand Blender comes with a stainless steel body which not only increases the durability but also makes it ideal for hot and cold blending. It also comes with an automated operation feature and variable speed control. With a sleek design and low noise operation, it becomes a great addition to your modern kitchen appliances. Also it has a detachable shaft which makes it easy to use in the hot vessels and this unique feature also makes it easy to store the appliance if there is a space constraint. It comes with a powerful 400-Watt motor, which helps in chopping, whisking and blending the ingredients of your choice.
Commenting on another addition in Smart Chef Range Dr Mahesh Gupta, Chairman of Kent RO Systems, said, “Earlier cooking used to be a time consuming task but now with hand blender it is less time consuming and messy. Also the ease of operation allows the beginner to cook the food. The purpose of designing such appliances is that we want to offer good health with convenience. KENT, without a doubt, acts as a shield between the health of family and harmful diseases. It helps you to drink pure, breathe pure, eat pure and live pure.”
MRP: 2100 only
