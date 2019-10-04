"Krimston Two Launches in India"

New Delhi, October 2019: Krimston-a fast growing hardware company, has launched “Krimston TWO” in India. The iPhone case allows the user to enjoy the power of two SIMs for the first time in all iPhone variants which is a path-breaker. Krimston has been instrumental in developing the solution to the dual SIM limitation that the iPhone community faces.

The revolutionary iPhone case has full functionality of powering the second SIM when paired with its App. The user can call, SMS and has full access to the iPhone contact list. The case supports voice calls and SMS (not volte), so, in order to optimize usability, users should make sure to put the SIM they need data from in the iPhone. The product has a built-in power bank for extra battery usage and a sleek but sturdy protective case

Krimston has been focusing on making the iPhone more user-friendly since inception. Its 4 years of extensive Research and Development across California, Bangalore, Beirut and Shenzhen has resulted in the path-breaking product Krimston Two. The company has managed to marry the iPhone to higher user satisfaction across more than 70 countries.

Fouad Fattal, the dynamic CEO and Co-Founder of Krimston on entering the Indian market said, “The dual-SIM market is large and still growing. Looking at the figures in 2014, there were 2.2 billion dual SIM users globally, whereas today there are more than 3.5 billion. Travellers and business persons need the flexibility to switch seamlessly between telecom service providers. I believe this technology is the deal breaker when buying an iPhone. We aim to keep it evolving to keep our customers connected at all times.”

Product specifications

Bluetooth 4.0 low technology

Power: Input/Output5V/1A

Battery capacity:2200mAh

SIM card type: Nano SIM

GSM full band:850/900/1800/1900MHz

Compatible Models: iPhone 6/6S, 6 Plus/6S Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8

Available colours: White, Grey

Availability

The “Krimston Two” is available on Amazon. Additionally, it can also be booked by giving a call on +91-8951011175.

Price Range

Rs 9999/- only