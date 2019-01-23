Haier Introduces the Slimmest Side By Side Refrigerator in Smooth Black Steel Finish
Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics and World’s Number one brand in Major Appliances, today announced the launch of its slimmest side by side refrigerator - HRF-619KS Black Steel Edition.
The refrigerator is designed with impeccable looks and aesthetics to give an upscale feel to the kitchen. The unique black steel look is designed to complement both light and dark objects placed in the kitchen while effortlessly adding sophisticated elegance to the aesthetics and it will enhance the overall kitchen décor with its premium texture and style.
It has a depth of 655mm and comes with advanced features such as Smooth Touch Glass digital control panel and holiday & smart function that help in controlling the temperature settings while the user is away on holidays.
Haier has designed this refrigerator with a 90-degree contour door to allow consumers an easy access to fetch all the crispers without opening the entire door. The HRF-619KS Black Steel edition offers an ample amount of storage space and perfectly balanced ratio between its refrigerator and freezer area i.e. 66 percent of refrigerator and 34 percent freezer of the total capacity thus ensuring maximum user convenience.
It also comes equipped with super cool and freeze option giving users the access to certain items in the refrigerator and freezer with just a touch of a button. Its smart function, a smart feature based on hi-tech sensors further acts as an internal guide to direct the refrigerator in adjusting the inside temperature basis its contents and other ambient conditions. Moreover, for better visibility and accessibility, the refrigerator is fitted with top LED lights that ensure every corner inside is brightly illuminated.
With twin inverter technology and smart sensors, the refrigerator automatically adjusts the cooling cycle and minimizes the sound output at home with the latest noise controlled technology.
“We at Haier, understand the needs of the users’ and continuously introduce new innovations from time to time for a greater user experience. With the launch of our slimmest side by side refrigerator in black steel finish, we are expanding our existing range of best-in-class refrigerators with a model that every family desires”, says Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India.
