Haier Introduces Single Cabinet Wine Cellar to Preserve Wines at Different Temperatures
Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics and World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 10 Consecutive Years, introduced its new classic wine cellar- JC-87A to elevate the taste of wine connoisseurs in India. The new Haier wine cellar is equipped with state of the art design, to store wine in an ideal environment for perfect preservation and ageing of wines in elegant, well-designed cabinets.
The newly introduced wine cellar has a capacity to store up to 25 bottles giving varied options to store the whites and reds each at a time with different temperature control modes. This new model is equipped with two different buttons dedicated to set appropriate temperature levels for preserving the red and white wine separately thereby maintaining its taste and texture. Designed with premium aesthetic sense, the new high-end wine cellar is decked up with supreme quality wooden shelves that perfectly complements the décor of a modern house while creating a niche for itself. It displays a perfect amalgamation of innovation and design thereby ensuring a special experience for oenophiles in India.
The anti- UV-protected glass door in it prevents UV rays from coming into contact with the wine hence, keeping the taste intact for a longer period of time, avoiding the unpleasant aroma that can spoil your most treasured wines. It further enables the aging process of wines to naturally take place and hence, reduces the redox potential.
With the in-built anti-vibration system in the wine cellar’s compressor, the noise and micro-vibrations are neutralized which otherwise prove harmful to your precious wine. Unique features like activated carbon filter, automatic doorstop and full length recess handle make the new wine cellar a perfect partner for wine lovers.
Commenting on the launch of the new wine cellar, Mr. Eric Braganza, President Haier India said, “With wine drinking gaining popularity in India, high-end wine cellars are carving a strong niche for themselves in the domestic market. We want to create a unique experience for our consumers with our newly crafted wine cellars that are appropriate to store both red and white wine. We are delighted to further strengthen our product line up with this new product, thus living up to the brand promise of ‘Inspired Living’.”
The practical and intelligently designed interior LED lighting system consumes less energy than conventional systems and does not emit any heat. The internal LED display is also equipped to set the temperature, regulating the temperature between 6 to 18 degrees, which is conducive to preserving the wine quality. This helps to maintain a perfect ambient temperature in your wine cellar. The new wine cellar has Class A energy rating which means higher savings on electricity bills.
The new Haier wine cellar JC-87A is available in India at INR 28,990.
Read more news:
Facilio Receives Series A Funding of $6.4 million from Tiger Global & existing Investor Accel
Moteefe Raises Funding from the Unicorn Ascension Fund