Haier India redefines viewing experience with its Next Generation series of Smart AI-enabled Android LED TVs

New Delhi, 25 Sep, 2019: Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics and World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 10 Consecutive Years*, unveiled it’s Smart AI-enabled Android LED TV – the ‘U6900’ Series today. The Google-certified Smart TV ranging in 126cm(50), 139cm(55), 147cm(58) and 165cm(65) comes with the latest Android Pie (9.0 version) enabled with AI and Haier’s smart ecosystem.

Inspired by Haier’s advancing technology, the new range comes packed with AI powered Google Assistant, where one can simply press the mic button on their remote to quickly find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game or dim the room lights - all without missing what they’re already watching. With this new launch, Haier will not only provide its users with an entertainment platform but will also enable them to control their smart home devices with voice assistance system.

Staying true to its commitment to provide a holistic experience, Haier’s new Android TV series will enhance the customers’ home by creating a smart IoT Hub. The Android TV will be the centre of a home’s smart ecosystem where one will be able to control all IoT devices with just a touch of a button or voice. The new series also brings the perfect combination of features and aesthetics with a sleek design, diamond-cut metal frame, Dolby Digital Decoder and Stereo Sound.

With HDR decoding (HDR-10), Haier’s new TV provides 4K Ultra-HD, incredible color, improved brightness and outstanding contrast details. All the models support HDR playback with online streaming, HDMI and USB sources. The picture quality of the TV easily stands out because of the Wide Color Gamut technology that delivers premium and vivid picture quality. Not only this, with Google’s Chromecast Built-in, users can simply connect their TV and mobile phones to the available Wi-Fi network and seamlessly cast photos, videos, music and stream their favorite content on Haier’s new range of Android TVs.

The new LED series enables effortless access to many popular streaming services and apps via Google Play Store. With this feature, users can enjoy streaming, Live TV and download their favourite apps. The Bluetooth equipped remote control of the TV comes with Google Assistant voice built in button, Hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. Further, the Android TV remote app is now available both in iOS & Android software that supports easy search, greater control with touchpad gestures and multiplayer gaming abilities.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India said, “When it comes to innovating for evolving customer preferences today, Haier is leading the way by strengthening its portfolio to deliver a seamless ecosystem of smart home devices. At Haier, we have always aimed at revolutionizing the industry by introducing our latest innovations and state-of-the-art products. Our new Android TV series, is a step ahead in transforming Indian modern homes into a smarter hub and provide our customers with an entertainment experience that not only caters to their need for on-demand content without any complicated hassles but also gives them the control to manage other IoT enabled devices in their ecosystem.”

With the launch of its new line-up of smart televisions, Haier is augmenting the reality of smart home products being an aspirational utility and not just luxury. Keeping in sync with its diverse range of smart products, Haier’s new range of Smart TV further bolsters its aim of transforming modern Indian homes and create a connected living experience for its customers.