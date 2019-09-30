Haier India launches New Line-Up of Microwave Ovens for the festive season

New Delhi, 30 Sep, 2019: Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics and World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 10 Consecutive Years*, announced its new line-up of microwave ovens – Convection (HIL2501CBSH) and Solo (HIL2001MWPH) with 25 & 20 litres capacity respectively.

Keeping in mind the fast-paced modern Indians who are always on the go, Haier launched this new range of convection and solo microwave ovens for smarter cooking. Suitable for both urban and contemporary homes, the Haier HIL2501CBSH convection model comes equipped with features such as digital buttons, Mirror Glass Finish aesthetics, multi-cooking stage, stainless steel cavity, Combi function and speedy cooking. This new entrant offers a perfect blend of healthy yet stylish cooking that helps one maintain their diet with low oil cooking.

The Haier HIL2001MWPH Solo microwave oven comes in a compact design which covers the basic cooking needs and is easy to use and operate. This latest entrant comes packed with five power levels i.e. 100 per cent High 70 per cent Medium-High 50 per cent Medium 30 per cent Medium-Low 10 per cent Low as set by the industry. Designed with a compact body, the Solo microwave oven comes with a painted cavity and knobs that one can control manually.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India said, “With the evolving and fast-paced lifestyle, it has become a necessity for people to have microwave ovens with smart features that does the work for them with just a single press of a single button. Keeping this in mind, we at Haier have launched and designed this new range of microwave ovens for the fast-paced modern Indians who love to cook and eat smart. With these two new highly functional microwaves, we aim to add convenience to consumers and offer them a high-quality solution for efficient and healthy cooking.”

The convectional microwave oven additionally offers a revolutionary auto cook feature that comes with 305 Auto Cook Menus which offers a wide choice of world cuisines recipes. The model presets the cooking time and temperature allowing one to select the dish they want to cook, press ‘Start’ and get something new on the dining table every day. Further, the new line-up of microwave ovens also come equipped with several other features such as auto-defrost option that automatically calculates the time, and power level for defrosting as per the weight of the food.

Pricing, Availability & Warranty:

The new line-up of Haier microwave ovens come with 3 Years warranty on Magnetron and are now available across India at the following prices:

CONVECTION – HIL2501CBSH| MRP INR 18,999

SOLO – HIL2001MWPH | MRP INR 7,999