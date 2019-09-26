Festive cleaning will no longer be a tedious task; Puresight announces irresistible discounts on iRobot Roomba and Braava range of robotic floor cleaners

Bangalore, September 26, 2019: Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd., the authorized distributor of iRobot, the leading global robo-vacuum brand, has in store exciting offers this festive season. Available on offline and online channels, these irresistible offers include large discounts on multiple products across categories. Additionally, the brand has also announced the launch of its latest high-end robo vacuum cleaner – the Roomba i7 (156) – on Amazon India. The offers will start from 28th September, 2019.

As part of these festive offers, Roomba 606, 671, e5158/54, 960/66 and i7158/56 will be available at discounted prices of Rs 20,900, Rs 25,900, Rs 37,900, Rs 43,900 and Rs 66,900 respectively. Other than Roomba, Braava 390t will be selling at a discounted price of Rs 24,900. Customers can also avail an exclusive bundle offer on Amazon, where Roomba 960 and Braava 390t will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 64,900, as opposed to the MRP price of Rs 93,800.

Puresight Systems has another combo offer for its customers purchasing from iRobot’s website, Croma store and authorized retail channels. Under this offer, they can get a Braava 390t at 50% discount when they purchase a Roomba 966*.

Through its top-notch value proposition and an extensive product portfolio, iRobot has revolutionized the way we clean our houses. Equipped with advanced Dirt Detect technology and intelligent sensors, the brand’s Roomba home cleaning robots can efficiently vacuum and mop the floors without any assistance. While it sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, these robo-vacuum cleaners can make your living space spotless and pristine by collecting dust from every nook and corner with their automatic navigation system.

Speaking on the offer, Pulak Satish Kumar, spokesperson of Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd., said, “Both Roomba and Braava have become extremely popular among Indian consumers. And, with people expressing a greater level of interest towards robotic home cleaners, we are confident that the festive sales will skyrocket. This time, we are offering some never-seen-before deals that will allow a larger consumer base to purchase iRobot’s ground-breaking products. At a time when festive preparations are in full swing, it will be a blessing to be able to command a robo-vacuum cleaner to clean the house.”

During the festive season when cleaning your entire house becomes a necessity, iRobot’s feature-rich and efficient Roomba and Braava home cleaning robots will take the stress off those who dread the tedious task that is festive cleaning.