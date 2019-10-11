Anker India announces super compact 'Power Core Select' 10000 Mah Power Bank

Powering 30 Million lives worldwide, Anker a global leader in technology, makes another addition to its range of Power, with super compact and ultra-Portable, PowerCore Select 10000mAh. A high-capacity portable charger in a compact form factor featuring 2 USB-A ports for simultaneous 2 device charging, Power IQ technology, VoltageBoost and MultiProtect Technology.

PowerCore 10000 is incredibly small and light for its large capacity. It's smaller than a deck of cards and as light as a baseball, but can charge a phone over three times and most tablets once. The Power Bank is designed to fit comfortably in your palm or pocket; perfect for work or travel. With a sleek matte exterior and cool-blue LED light-wheel to display battery level, PowerCore 10000 Select 10000 is premium both inside and out.

The Power Bank, supports the High speed charging Technology. Its exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies combine to ensure the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 amps. The technology combines to ensure the fastest possible charge even for non-Quick Charge devices. The ultimate Power, allows Triple – Speed recharge, that's 3x faster than other portable chargers of this capacity.

Fabricated with A-Grade li-polymer battery & Built with ABS body, its sturdy design, makes it easy to carry during outdoor activities. BIS Certified, the power bank equips a multitude of advanced safety features that assures maximum user and device safety at all times.

Available in shades of black, the product is available with leading retail and Amazon stores in India.