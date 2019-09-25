ASUS Unveils ROG Phone II India Edition

Delhi, India, September 23, 2019 — ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today unveiled ROG Phone II, designed for high-performance mobile gaming and epitomical flagship smartphone experience.

ROG Phone II builds on the innovative gamer-centric design of the first-generation ROG Phone, and takes performance to an epic new level with the world's first announced implementation of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus Mobile Platform, which is clocked at up to 2.96GHz. Graphics are provided by the new and enhanced Qualcomm® Adreno™ 640 GPU for pro-level gaming experiences and the uprated GameCool II multi-level cooling system with a large 3D vapor-chamber sustains full-speed performance for even longer.

ROG Phone II also features the world's first 120Hz/1ms 10-bit HDR 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which offers a world-beating Delta-E <1 color accuracy and unrivaled touch response for a truly extraordinary visual experience.

Non-stop marathon gaming, multimedia usage is powered by the massive 6000mAh battery and the innovative side-charging design, supported with 30W ROG HyperCharge technology for safe, ultrafast direct charging.

ROG Phone II is designed from the ground up for fully immersive gaming, with its unique landscape-oriented design incorporating upgraded AirTrigger II ultrasonic sensors, Dual Surrounding Vibration technology, and powerful front-facing stereo speakers with DTS-X Ultra. Brand-new accessories include the TwinView Dock II for immersive dual-screen gaming, and the multi-configuration ROG Kunai Gamepad for the ultimate console-like gaming experience.

“ROG was created for those who dared to be different. It is devotion for those who thrive on the thrill of performance and the exciting journey to victory,” said ASUS Chairman, Jonney Shih. “Today, we are thrilled to bring the greatest gaming phone ever— the ROG Phone II to India. It is worshipped by gamers and loved by tech gurus. Inspired by recognition from international media, influencers and consumers from around the world, we strive to push innovation further beyond its limitation.”

Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Flipkart Mobiles said, “Flipkart will continue to grow the gaming smartphone segment which is a new interest area for our customers. Through this new launch, Flipkart and ASUS ROG Phone II will cater to the gaming and flagship premium phone needs of the consumer. Flipkart’s rich customer base and ASUS ROG Phone II’s innovative approach to mobile gaming will result in expanding this growing market.”

"Snapdragon 855 Plus is one of the most advanced mobile platforms commercially available, supporting cutting-edge cellular performance, coverage and battery life,” said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. “With Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform, we aim to elevate gaming experiences for our users. We are excited to bring Snapdragon Elite gaming features to the Asus ROG Phone II and look forward to continuing to working with Asus in delivering powerful flagship devices to consumers, globally and in India.”

Commenting on the establish partnership, Nitin Goel, Country Manager, Indian Sub-continent, Gameloft said, "We are extremely delighted about the continued partnership with ASUS to bring enhanced and customized capabilities along with exclusive content on most popular arcade racing title, Asphalt 9, specially to the users of ROG Phone II. Together with the newest technology we are thrilled to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience for the larger gaming community”

Dominating performance

ROG Phone II delivers dominating performance in every arena, with no compromises. It's the world's first flagship smartphone to be powered by the new Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform, with the Qualcomm® Kryo™ 485 CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz and teamed with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM for effortless gaming power. The special Adreno 640 GPU — 15% faster[i] than the current Snapdragon 855 — offers faster display throughput and greater power efficiency, making ROG Phone II a graphics powerhouse that's unfazed by today's demanding visuals. The Snapdragon 855 Plus comes fully integrated with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™, which provides gamers with a full arsenal of competitive features that are optimized for gaming.

To ensure maximum sustained performance, the second-generation GameCool II cooling system in ROG Phone II has a newly designed 3D vapor chamber that’s even more effective at removing heat from the phone. There’s also a new AeroActive Cooler II accessory featuring redesigned fan blades that deliver even more airflow into the ROG Aerodynamic System, and which can fit over the bundled ROG Phone Aero Case. The AeroActive Cooler II is now whisper-quiet, with a 24dBA noise level — 4X quieter than the original design.

The high-capacity of up to 512GB UFS 3.0, provides ultrafast data storage, and connectivity is supercharged with 4G LTE Cat 18 download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps[ii] (8GB/128GB variant supports Cat 15 – download speed up to 800Mbps), the fully integrated 4 antenna Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® subsystem delivers blazing-fast Wi-Fi (802.11ac) capabilities,. Gamers and Binge Watchers craving mind-blowing performance need look no further than ROG Phone II.

Supercharged visuals

ROG Phone II takes gaming visuals to the next level with the world’s first 120Hz/1ms 10-bit HDR AMOLED display, a truly magnificent 6.59-inch FHD+ display that delivers unbelievably fluid, blur-free gaming and entertainment. Its world-beating color accuracy — with a Delta-E of less than 1 — ensures games look just like the developer intended, and the world-first 49ms touch latency delivers instant responsiveness for a competitive edge. To protect this state-of-the-art display, it’s covered with super-tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6.

Non-stop stamina

The massive 6000mAh battery in ROG Phone II provides non-stop gaming and usage power anywhere. ROG HyperCharge direct-charging technology — which takes the charging circuitry out of the phone and puts it in the special 30W charger — gives ROG Phone II shorter, safer charge times (up to 66% charged in just 58 minutes). Support for PD charging means users can easily charge their phone with any USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) charger, or conveniently charge other devices with reverse charging functionality of their ROG Phone II.

Fully immersive gaming

ROG Phone II is engineered for victory from the ground up, with its pioneering landscape-oriented ergonomic design. Uprated AirTrigger II technology provides extra-precise ultrasonic touch controls with a vibration latency of just 20ms, and the Dual Surrounding Vibration technology creates a powerful 3D force-feedback experience. The unique side-mounted USB-C™ charging port and lets users keep their phone topped up without cramping their style during marathon sessions. And it doesn't end there: the dual front-facing speakers are positioned at top and bottom of the phone for perfect stereo imaging in landscape mode, while the groundbreaking multi-antenna Wi-Fi is designed to deliver maximum landscape-mode performance.

The all-new TwinView Dock II offers a genuine dual-screen gaming experience, with a 120hz/1ms 6.59-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) auxiliary AMOLED screen that's great for split-screen live-streaming, extended game display or group communication. This accessory is now lighter and better balanced, featuring a new turbo-fan cooling system and a high-capacity 5000mAh extended battery pack. The ROG Kunai Gamepad can also be used to add full physical controls and create a complete self-contained dual-screen gaming system.

For the ultimate gaming experience, ROG Phone II can be expanded with a unique range of accessories. The existing Mobile Desktop Dock is also supported, and there's a new modular ROG Kunai Gamepad that provides physical console-like gamepad controls. The ROG Kunai Gamepad consists of three components — the ROG Kunai Bumper, ROG Kunai Controllers and ROG Kunai Holder. The two-part Kunai Controllers can be attached to the Kunai Holder to create a standalone gamepad, or combined with the Kunai Bumper to add physical gamepad controls to ROG Phone II itself. ROG Phone II also supports Qualcomm® aptX™, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive for low-latency high-quality audio over Bluetooth connections.

Camera

The ROG Phone II sports a well-known SONY IMX586 flagship sensor with Quad Bayer technology, and with an aperture of F1.79 and with an effective pixel size of 1.6µm. This allows for a great flagship camera that works equally superb in both day-light and in low-light scenarios. The secondary camera is a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 125º FOV, that allows for impressive wide-angle shots of your world with great detail. It offers enhanced camera features like HDR+ Enhanced, and Super Night mode that capture the very best images with superb dynamic range and light composition. Main camera also supports Slo-mo up to 480fps, Panorama, and Pro Mode with up to 48MP.

On the front is a high-resolution 24MP camera with Quad Bayer technology for low light scenarios, and an aperture of F2.0 and an effective pixel size of 1.8µm that allows it to capture superb selfies. With gaming in-mind, the camera is strategically positioned to enable high-quality video streaming while gaming.

Both the front and the back cameras support EIS, ensuring great high-quality blur-free videos.

ROG Phone partnerships

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced partnerships with world-class game developers Blazing Games Inc., Capcom®, Gameloft, and MADFINGER Games at IFA, 2019. Benefits will include exclusive in-game content for ROG Phone and ROG Phone II, and the optimization of games to take advantage of the unique capabilities of ROG Phone II and its hardware ecosystem.

Gameloft: Asphalt 9: Legends, Gameloft's most downloaded and multi-award-winning mobile racing game will be preloaded on ROG Phone II with an optimized version of the game taking full advantage of the TwinView Dock II3. The game is also optimized for ROG Phone II. An actual Porsche 911 Carrera S took the stage during the announcement, with a highly-customized ROG decal, and all ROG Phone users will be able to unlock this amazing car in its special livery free as an exclusive reward. https://www.gameloft.com/en/

Asphalt 9: Legends, Gameloft's most downloaded and multi-award-winning mobile racing game will be preloaded on ROG Phone II with an optimized version of the game taking full advantage of the TwinView Dock II3. The game is also optimized for ROG Phone II. An actual Porsche 911 Carrera S took the stage during the announcement, with a highly-customized ROG decal, and all ROG Phone users will be able to unlock this amazing car in its special livery free as an exclusive reward. https://www.gameloft.com/en/ Blazing Games Inc.: Japanese games producer Blazing Games Inc. will launch Project VEGA during the first half of 2020. The company will launch a role-playing game (RPG) optimized for ROG Phone II and the TwinView Dock II, Dual Surrounding Vibration and Aura RGB lighting. All ROG Phone II users will also get exclusive in-game content from launch, as well as exclusive early access to a Closed Beta Test.

Japanese games producer Blazing Games Inc. will launch Project VEGA during the first half of 2020. The company will launch a role-playing game (RPG) optimized for ROG Phone II and the TwinView Dock II, Dual Surrounding Vibration and Aura RGB lighting. All ROG Phone II users will also get exclusive in-game content from launch, as well as exclusive early access to a Closed Beta Test. Capcom: From September 12, ROG Phone II users can enjoy the Closed Beta Test of ROCKMAN X DiVE. After ROCKMAN X DiVE officially launches, it will include an exclusive custom weapon for ROG Phone II users, while ROG Phone II users will also enjoy optimizations for the ROG Kunai Gamepad and 120Hz display. http://www.capcom.com/

From September 12, ROG Phone II users can enjoy the Closed Beta Test of ROCKMAN X DiVE. After ROCKMAN X DiVE officially launches, it will include an exclusive custom weapon for ROG Phone II users, while ROG Phone II users will also enjoy optimizations for the ROG Kunai Gamepad and 120Hz display. http://www.capcom.com/ MADFINGER Games: Winner of the Google Play Award 2019, Shadowgun Legends is optimized for ROG Phone II, TwinView Dock II, ROG Kunai Gamepad, and Dual Surrounding Vibration. All ROG Phone II users will get access to exclusive customized suits and weapons. https://www.madfingergames.com/

FLAGSHIP SERVICE EXPERIENCE:

Invoice free walk-in – Just walk in and get your device repaired with the invoice

Free Pick and drop – Just a call away 1800-2090365

Device swap at service centres - A stand-by device would be provided to user in case the Service Center is unable to repair the unit on the same day.

KEY POINTS