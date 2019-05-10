Lenovo launches affordable digital smartwatch EGO in India at INR 1,999



Lenovo, the global technology leader, announced the launch of its ultimate digital smartwatch EGO today. Bridging the gap between smartphones and wearables, Lenovo EGO offers comprehensive health and fitness features on your wrist while offering the services of a smartphone. This new digital smartwatch has core features like 20 days battery life, 24/7 heart-rate monitor, scientific sleep monitor, and is water resistant up to 50 meters allowing it to be used as a swim tracker. It also has smart features like remote camera and vibrating notifications along with alerts for phone calls, emails, text messages, and other social media apps. Lenovo EGO is priced at INR 1,999 and will be available on Flipkart and Croma from 10th May 2019. PR Innovations Pvt. Ltd. is the importer and distributor of the product in India.



CP Khandelwal, PR Innovations Pvt. Ltd. said, “Smartwatch as a category has transformed its way in the previous years and the industry of smart wearable devices shall continue to grow. We expect Lenovo’s new digital smartwatch, EGO to acquire India market at a fast pace. We look forward to building this partnership and expanding the smartwatch portfolio while constantly fulfilling the needs of our customers.”



“At Flipkart, we strive to bring our customers the trendiest, best and most affordable technology. With Indians becoming increasingly health and fitness conscious, we know they will love the EGO smartwatch from Lenovo, which comes with top-of-the-line features, like the heart rate monitor, excellent battery life, and vibrating notifications. We are excited to foray into the smartwatch category with Lenovo, a brand trusted and renowned world over,” said Rakesh Krishnan, Director – Electronics, Flipkart.



An all-in-one device to achieve your fitness goals



Lenovo EGO provides a personalized fitness guide in a connected timepiece helping all the fitness enthusiasts to achieve their goals.



- Heart rate monitor: Lenovo EGO has 24 hours real-time heart rate monitoring. Amid activities like cycling, running and other exercises, it tests heart rate 24/7 with great accuracy.



- Scientific sleep-tracking: With the given amount and quality of sleep having huge impact on our lives, this digital smartwatch accurately tracks your sleep patterns and helps you to set a sleep schedule and assess how well are you sleeping.



- Smart notifications: With numerous smartphone notifications, this digital smartwatch extends vibrating smart notifications and alerts ranging from phone calls, emails, text messages, and other social media apps.



- Swim tracking: With water resistance up to 50 meters, EGO can be used to record your laps, calories burnt and stroke style in the pool.



- Long lasting battery life: On a single charge, the battery on the EGO lasts for 20 days helping you to track your daily activities throughout the day.



- Remote camera: A smart feature that helps you to take a picture with a single tap on the display screen of the smartwatch. If your phone is in the hands of another person, you can easily click a picture from this digital smartwatch.



- Compatibility: Lenovo EGO is compatible with all iOS and Android smartphones. All you need to do is to download the Lenovo Life app and connect the digital smartwatch.



- Alarm clock: A loud alarm clock may or may not be ignored while sleeping. Need that extra kick to get out of bed? Swap a loud audio-based alarm with vibration-based alarm and wake up on time.



- Lightweight with a sporty look: Lenovo EGO weighs 42g making it comfortable to wear. With durable black rubber buckle strap, this digital smartwatch remains safely strapped on your wrist even in the most demanding exercises. Furthermore, it has 42mm anti-shine reflective display and night light mode.



Read More News:



Instagram to get appeal option for post take-downs



Facebook to make London hub for WhatsApp Payments