Why is it a Good Time to Buy Property in Mumbai?

Mumbai has always been a dream destination for real estate investors. Being the commercial capital of the country, the property prices in Mumbai have always been spiralling upwards. The increasing influx of people from all over the country have also increased the demand of commercial and residential properties in Mumbai. Modern housing projects like Marina Enclave and Sunteck City provides a perfect option for the real estate investors to purchase 1 or 2 BHK flats in Mumbai and secure high returns for future.

With the real estate prices expected to surge further in the upcoming years, this can be the right time to buy a property in Mumbai.

Return on Investment

The city of Mumbai is congenial for the development of business and commerce. Due to the huge percentage of migrant population in Mumbai, there is a constant demand for residential spaces. Mumbai has always yielded good returns on real estate investments. With projected expansion of suburbs, the property prices in Mumbai is expected to appreciate further in the upcoming years.

Infrastructure

The infrastructure in Mumbai has developed considerably over the years. Many infrastructural projects are going on in suburban locations. The Metro rail and Mono rail projects are expected to enhance the connectivity in Mumbai even further. This makes it the right time to invest in places like Chembur and Wadala and take advantage of the price appreciation.

Re-development Projects

Many old projects in Mumbai are going for re-development, largely due to the lack of space for new projects. Bandra is an area where many such projects are coming up. For example, Bandra Kurla Complex has emerged as a commercial hub. Investing in projects close to such places can yield good returns in future.

Peripheral development

Mumbai is currently growing towards the periphery. Due to non-availability of space in Mumbai city, many companies are setting up offices in places like BKC, Vikhroli and Powai. New Mumbai and Thane are other areas that are fast developing into commercial hubs. This means that this is right time to invest in peripheral localities that have the potential to grow.

