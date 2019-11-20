What are the Documents Required to Apply for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)?

The Indian Government provides its citizens with multiple schemes to give many benefits. They are meant for the betterment of the lives of its citizens. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is one of the ambitious schemes of the Central Government.

Housing is one of the basics of life. But, with the costs of land and ‘ready to move’ homes in India rising, it has become impossible for general mass to have their own homes.

To help people dreaming for a home, the Central Government has come up with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. It is a plan that can help anyone become a proud homeowner on hassle-free terms.

The plan of the Government is to provide 20 million or 2 crore pucca loans by 2022.

It has planned to do that by offering Credit Linked Subsidy Schemes (CLSS) on home loans taken from banks and housing finance companies.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is registered as a Primary Lending Institution (PLI) with Central Nodal Agency (CNA) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

To apply for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, you will need to submit some documents related to identity, address, income and property and more.

In this article, you will be able to know about the documents required for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Read on!

Documents required for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at a glance

1) Identity proof

PAN Card and any one of the following documents such as Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License, Credit Card with Photo, Government body issued photo ID Card and letter from public authority or public servant verifying the applicant’s identity with photo (he/she should not be more than 30 years old)

2) Address proof

You can present any of the following documents like:

- Voter ID Card

- Aadhar Card

- Passport

- Latest Electricity Bill

- Rent agreement on stamp paper

- Bank account statements reflecting the applicant’s address of commercial nationalized banks

- Credit card statements which are not older than 3 months

- Life insurance policy

- Residence address certificate letter provided by an employer on the letterhead of the company

- Sale deed copy of the residential property

- Property or municipal tax receipt

- Post office saving bank account statement

- Family pension or pension payment orders issued to retired employees by Public Sector Undertaking and Government departments

- Letter of allotment of accommodation from employer published by Central or State Governments departments

3) Proof of income

You will need to provide all the below-mentioned documents such as:

- Salary Slips of last 2 months

- Last 6 months bank statement of the Salaried account

- Latest Form 16/Income Tax Returns (ITRs)

4) Other documents

Documents related to ongoing loans along with 6 months repayment bank statements or paid EMIs papers

5) Property documents

You will need to submit all documents such as:

- Copy of complete property’s documents – chain as applicable

- Copy of agreement to sell, if executed

- Copy of buyer agreement and allotment letter

- Copy of payment receipts made to the developer

All these property documents required are valid wherever applicable.

The exhaustive list of the documents required for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is now showcased.

If you want to apply for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, then you can consult any bank or housing finance agency

