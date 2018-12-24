Sensex down 45 points over weak global cues (Lead)

The key equity indices traded slightly lower during the afternoon session of the trade on Monday, following its Asian peers. Investor sentiments were also weighed by uncertainty due to a partial US government shutdown and a slowdown in global growth.



"US markets fell close to 10 per cent in just a week so domestic markets are taking cues from the weakness in the global markets," Astha Jain, Senior Analyst, Hem Securities.



Export-oriented IT, healthcare and Teck stocks on BSE gained while index pivotal finance traded lower.



At 1.24 p.m., BSE Sensex traded 39.25 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 35,702.82 after touching a high of 35,910.67 and a low of 35,616.55. The Nifty traded 16.30 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 10,737.70.



The domestic currency which closed at 70.15 per US dollar, traded on a flat note.



The benchmark Brent Crude prices declined earlier in the day but rose slightly at 54.10 a barrel later.

Read More News: