Mumbai-based Ed-Tech Startup Lido Learning Receives Series A $3 Million Funding

Lido, a Mumbai-based Ed-tech startup has raised $3 milion as a part of a Series A funding round led by the reputed investors like Ronnie Screwvala (Chairman Upgrad), Ananth Narayanan (CEO Medlife), Vikrampati Singhania (MD JK Tyres), Anupam Mittal (CEO Shaadi.com), Arihant Patni (MD Patni Wealth Advisors), and others. Lido is expected to disrupt the existing K-12 ed-tech industry via a massive improvement in quality while being affordable to the average student.

Commenting on the funding, Ronnie Screwvala, Chairman, Upgrad, says, “Ed-Tech is presently under invested but is a massive opportunity in India. Online tutoring is very nascent and Lido has a clear opportunity for market leadership with the strong product and tech it has developed. They are onto something very big here”.

As per Google-KPMG, the online tutoring market is expected to reach around 10 million users by 2021. Lido aims at delivering a personalized learning experience to every student – 250 million unique classrooms for 250 million unique students. It gained incredible traction and expands rapidly across the nation. Lido’s key value proposition includes interactive classroom, excellent teachers and supportive academic advisors. At this modern classroom with animated visual content, immersive games and quizzes with real-time results, every class has a maximum student to teacher ratio of 6:1 to make sure every student receives enough coaching, feedback and doubt clearance.

Founded in 2019, Lido learning offers live tutoring and personalized online coaching sessions to students from class 5 to 9 in Math and Sciences from both CBSE and ISCE boards. The platform recognises itself as an online immersive live tutoring platform for students including features like interactive sessions, engaging quizzes and immersive games. Lido creates unique learning journeys based on their performances, gives customized homework, remedial help and challenges to push their limits.