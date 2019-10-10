Govt to now Launch Rs 100 cr Scheme for Cooperatives

In line with schemes like Start-up India and Stand-up India aimed at young entrepreneurs, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will launch the Yuva Sahakar-Cooperative Enterprise Support and Innovation Scheme 2019 with an annual outlay of Rs 100 crore.

The scheme is aimed at cooperatives in the northeastern region, cooperatives registered and operating in aspirational districts as identified by NITI Aayog, and cooperatives with 100 per cent women/SC/ST/persons with disability members.

The scheme will be launched at the first-ever India International Cooperatives Trade Fair (IICTF) to be held here from October 11-13.

As 94 per cent of total farmers in India are members of at least one cooperative institution, the IICTF is aimed at furthering the government's goal of doubling farmers' income by promoting cooperative-to-cooperative trade within India & abroad and promoting exports of key agriculture commodities and products.

More than 120 Indian cooperatives and 35 countries from six continents having purchased exhibition booths for participating in IICTF.

The fair is jointly organised by the NCDC in association with the Bangkok-based international organisation NEDAC and leading organisations in India (NAFED, APEDA, ITPO) with the support of Ministries of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Commerce and Industry and External Affairs.