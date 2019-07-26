Biocon Net Zooms 86% in First Quarter

India's leading biotech firm Biocon on Thursday reported Rs 206-crore consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2019-20, registering a whopping 86 per cent annual growth from Rs 120 crore in the same period a year ago.



In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based firm said consolidated revenue from operations grew 30 per cent annually in the quarter under review (Q1) to Rs 1,466 crore from Rs 1,124 crore in the like period a year ago.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also grew 51 per cent annually to Rs 462 crore from Rs 307 crore a year ago.



"Robust performance by biologics and small molecules business segments fuelled the growth in the first quarter. Investments in biosimilars are delivering expected results," said Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in a statement later here.



The global firm's net profit was impacted due to an exceptional item on account of tax on group entities restructuring.



"We remain committed to develop quality bio-therapeutics and enable affordable access to patients in world markets," Shaw said on the occasion.



The drug maker's research services business continues to provide profitable growth.

