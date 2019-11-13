5 Personal Finance Informations Not To Be Shared with Anyone

In India, the risk of fraud scaled up just like the way the digital adoption took place in the banking sector. The modern way of banking seems to be a hassle-free process overall, but the threat it imposes is highly dangerous. Hackers have enough tricks under their sleeves to get into the personal information. The risks increase more if you reveal the financial information that includes credit and debit card details, OTP, ATM PIN, net banking password and more to any unauthorized person. Always be extra careful before you share these five personal financial pieces of information to anyone other than someone you know closely.