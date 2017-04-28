siliconindia logo
U.S. Varsity Announces $5,000 Scholarship For Indian Students
Friday, 28 April 2017, 11:08 Hrs
NEW DELHI: The Missouri State University (MSU) in the US on Thursday announced $5,000 scholarship for Indian students.



The university will grant the scholarship on the basis of GPA scores -- the students' cumulative scores in 10th, 11th and 12th class -- and their SAT scores.



"We have always welcomed Indian students and averaged a 120-130 of them till recently... Their current number is 55 and we would want this to grow, " Stephen Robinette, Associate Vice President, International Program, MSU, told the media.



There is no limitation on the number of scholarships and it can be extended to any number of students, he said.



Another university official tried to allay the fears of deportation or denial of visa, which have increased now in the light of President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from six countries and strict curbs on the H-1B visa holders.



"There has been no instance till date where applicants to MSU were denied visa... The Trump order is not on Indian students and the H-1B visa policy only applies to those who come to work here in professional capacity and not to those who study here and then continue to work," Prateek Gujaral, Regional Head, South and Southeast Asia, MSU, said.



He added that the MSU is different than other universities and it "cares for the well-being of its students, which includes picking them up from airport upon arrival and providing them with lodging".



Gujaral said the university has several centres in India and has partnered with many other institutions and universities here, which gives "a face to rely upon to the parents".



Source: IANS
