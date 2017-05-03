siliconindia logo
Zippserv Raises 2.5 Cr As Seed Funding For Expansion
Wednesday, 03 May 2017, 10:31 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Real estate risk assessment firm Zippserv today said it has raised 2.5 crore as seed funding for expansion.

The Bengaluru-based firm announced that it has closed seed fund round of 2.5 crore from undisclosed sources.

It will utilise funds for expansion beginning with Mumbai and Pune in the coming months, a company statement said. 

Zippserv helps home buyers in verifying the veracity of ownership papers, validating legal wrangles, encroachment related issues, adherence to bye-laws and quality of construction. 

"Zippserv today provides a one stop shop to alleviate any concern related to property purchase be it both old and new," the statement said. 

ZippServ co-founder Debashish Hota said the funding will help it to scale operations rapidly to other cities as well as add services to cater commercial and industrial segments. 

Zippserv, launched in December 2015 by Sudeep Anandapuram and Debashish Hota, is an online platform providing comprehensive risk assessment to safeguard investment in property market.



Source: PTI
