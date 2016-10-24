Want To Join A Start-Up? Consider These Skills As A Necessity!







BENGALURU: Startup companies today are using various innovative approaches to test the caliber of an employee during the interview process. Along with number of degrees, a lot of other skills are expected from the candidate to get placed in a startup firm.



Let’s take a quick look at what startups look for while recruiting, as per ET.



Creativity



Startup firms have the urge to grow up quickly, so they need their employees to be really smart and innovative. Candidate should possess problem solving skills and ability to handle pressure. These are assessed based on the way they tackle puzzles and challenges.



Prophecy



Startup wants employee to grow along with the company, therefore they look for someone who is passionate about the job and has vision. For instance, if you want to work in a startup software company, one must be passionate about coding and development.



Flexibility



Startups want their employee to be flexible enough to go beyond the role. They test your temperament by asking to solve real life scenarios. Many startups ask personal stories to dig more information about the candidate.



Quick and Self-Learning



Self-motivating and self-learner are another key area that startups focus on. Startups are not willing to spend much time on training, hence they expect employee to contribute to the firm from the day one. It’s a wise decision for candidates to be well-versed with the minute details of the company.



Over all, Startups aim at promoting growth, teamwork, and ability to learn amidst constant changes and innovation in this competitive market.



