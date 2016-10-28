siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Startups Can Raise $3 Mn Via ECBs Annually: RBI
Friday, 28 October 2016, 11:00 Hrs
38
cmt right
33
Comment Right
58
cmt right
8
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank today permitted startups to raise external commercial borrowings (ECBs) of up to $3 million in a financial year, a move aimed at boosting innovation and promoting job creation. 

"The borrowing should be denominated in any freely convertible currency or in Indian Rupees (INR) or a combination thereof.



"In case of borrowing in INR, the non-resident lender, should mobilise INR through swaps/outright sale undertaken through bank in India," the RBI said while issuing norms for ECB route for startups. 

The borrowing per startup will be limited to USD 3 million or equivalent per financial year either in Indian rupee or any convertible foreign currency or a combination of both, it said. 

The borrowing, RBI added, can be in the form of loans or non-convertible, optionally convertible or partially convertible preference shares and the minimum average maturity period will be 3 years. 

ECBs can be raised from a country which is either a member of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) or FATF-Style Regional Bodies. 

However, overseas branches and subsidiaries of Indian banks and overseas wholly owned subsidiary or joint venture of an Indian company will not be considered as recognised lenders, the RBI added. 

India has the third-largest number of startups globally. 

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a slew of incentives for them including tax holiday, inspector raj-free regime, capital gains tax exemption and 10,000 crore corpus to provide funds. Government has also relaxed procurement norms for them.



Read Also:
India Will Be Home To 10,500 Startups By 2020: Nasscom
Google Buys Startup To Push Research In VR, AR


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
SIGN UP FOR STARTUP DIGEST
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved