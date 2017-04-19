Nasscom's 10K Start-Ups Move At Silicon Valley In May



BENGALURU: Nasscom will hold its fourth edition of 10,000 Start-ups initiative -- "Innotrek 2017" in the Silicon Valley of the US from May 1-6, said the Indian IT industry's apex body on Tuesday.



"As we want our start-ups to grow and compete with those in the Silicon Valley, the six-day mega event will provide them a platform to step it up a notch and get recognised internationally," said National Association of Software Services and Companies (Nasscom) President R. Chandrashekhar in a statement here.



In all, 27 Indian start-ups and five of the Silicon Valley will showcase their products and technologies, while 70 speakers from the world over will address 150 delegates at the week-long event.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek, Electronics & IT Secretary Aruna Sundararajan, Nasscom Product Council Chairman Ravi Gururaj and Chandrashekhar will lead the delegation of entrepreneurs for the tech expo.



"The Innotrek programme will provide our start-ups an opportunity to benefit and improve their products and services and grow in their domains," Nasscom member Ashok Madravally, who leads this initiative, said in the statement.



The Innotrekkers will visit campuses of Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, IBM, and Target in the Valley during the event. They will also have an opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge, future ready innovations to various stakeholders.



"The networking activities and site visits will help our entrepreneurs to get a better understanding of the global work culture and exchange views on building a constructive work environment for their own ventures," added Chandrashekhar in the statement.



Source: IANS