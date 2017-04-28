Mech Mocha Raises $5 Mn From Accel Partners, Blume And Others



NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based gaming start up Mech Mocha today said it has raised $5 million (about 32 crore) in funding from Accel Partners and Shunwei Capital.



The series A round also saw participation from existing investor, Blume Ventures, the company said in a statement.



Accel Partners is also an investor in gaming companies like Rovio (which made the Angry Birds game) and Supercell (Clash of Clans).



Mech Mocha will deploy the funds to develop and launch new mobile-gaming titles across the casual and mid-core gaming categories, targeted at Indian audience, the statement said.



It had raised USD 1 million seed round funding led by Blume Ventures and Flipkart in December 2015.



Mech Mocha's first game - Chhota Bheem Himalayan Game - has been played by over four million Indians.



"We are delighted to have Accel Partners and Shunwei Capital as investors in Mech Mocha. Globally, Accel has a wealth of experience in the gaming space with investments in Supercell and Rovio," Mech Mocha CEO and co-founder Arpita Kapoor said.



With Shunwei, the aim is to learn from the massive Chinese gaming market and introduce Chinese mobile games to the Indian audience, she added.



According to a CII-TechSci Research report, the Indian gaming industry was valued at USD 543 million in 2016 and is projected to grow to USD 801 million by 2022.



Mobile gaming accounts for the largest chunk at USD 265.8 million last year and is forecast to touch USD 286.2 million in 2017.



Source: PTI