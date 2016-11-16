Indian Startups and Software Firms are in Demand to Fortify UK's Economy







BENGALURU: With the aim of enhancing UK’s economy, London is seeking favor from Indian startups and software companies. As foreign investments continue to be the foremost concern for UK, it can confidently count on India because it is the second largest investor and one of the major players to uplift UK’s sluggish economy post Brexit.



After the Brexit referendum, Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business, speaking to PTI asserted that India will continue to be one of the top investors.



The Deputy Mayor is in India on an international trade mission to strengthen the bond between India and UK, especially tech and trade links. Moreover, London has been home to 39 per cent of the fastest growing Indian companies. As per research commissioned by London & Partners, Technology is the core area of investments for India in UK, accounting for 46 per cent of all Indian investments over the last 10 years.



Talking about investments and fast economy growth, Deputy Mayor asserted that startups are the key to new ideas and processes, since large corporations cannot innovate fast enough. On his arrival, meeting has been scheduled with senior Indian business leaders and high growth companies to invite them to establish business in London.



London & Partners also recently unveiled that it will choose and invite 20 of India's most innovative and high growth companies with global aspirations to institute operations in London. Those selected companies will be given the opportunity to meet and learn from senior business leaders, venture capital investor.



