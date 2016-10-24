Haryana To Set Up First Integrated Start-Up Park



FARIDABAD: Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel on Saturday said the state is setting up India's first integrated start-up park.



The Minister said the Haryana government is also evaluating the finer aspects of a start-up policy which would be announced soon for inviting feedback and inputs from the public.



Goel, also the Environment and Industrial Training Minister, inaugurated a Startup Jalsa at Manav Rachna International University here.



More than 1,000 delegates, including over 500 start-up founders, are attending the two-day event.



Hosted by The Ideaz Factory, presented by RattanIndia and powered by Gionee, the start-up festival offers entrepreneurs to pitch their business idea to the investors and raise up to Rs 10 crore in funds.



More than 50 speakers and investors including some of the successful business leaders from Escorts, Gionee, YES Bank, Commonfloor.com, Scale Ventures, Knowlarity and Indo-European Business Forum are participating at the event.



He said the government is fully committed to extend every support to start-ups in Haryana.



The Haryana government has taken several initiatives to boost entrepreneurship. It is empowering the industries through easy finance and investments and has established 19 clusters dedicated for small and medium businesses.



Haryana has also announced a 1,000 crore fund for MSMEs and is providing collateral free loans of up to 1 crore to start-ups. A 16-acre start-up warehouse is being set up in Gurgaon in partnership with Nasscom.



