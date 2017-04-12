HackerEarth Raises $4.5 Mn Funding From DHI Group, Others



NEW DELHI: HackerEarth, a platform for innovation and talent management, today said it has closed a USD 4.5 million ( 30 crore) investment led by DHI Group.



The Series A round also saw participation from Beenext, Beenos, Digital Garage and BizReach as well as HackerEarth's current investor Prime Venture Partners.



"With this round, we have raised a total of USD 5 million in equity investment to date. With this fresh infusion of capital, we aim to aggressively grow in the space of innovation management," HackerEarth CEO and Co-Founder Sachin Gupta told PTI.



The company will also use the funds to strengthen its product team and strengthen business internationally in markets like the US, Europe and South East Asia, he added.



Founded by Sachin Gupta and Vivek Prakash in 2012, HackerEarth has worked with over 1,000 organisations globally. Its two main products for businesses are Sprint and Recruit.



"We work with industry verticals like financial services, retail and healthcare and now we may look at manufacturing. We are also repositioning ourselves as a skill assessment and innovation management company," he said.



This is in line with our ongoing efforts to build a large developer community across the globe and help companies do better talent management, Gupta added.



HackerEarth provides innovation management software to companies, including Pitney Bowes, Amazon, Walmart Labs and Honeywell.



Source: PTI