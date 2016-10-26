Google Buys Startup To Push Research In VR, AR



SAN FRANCISCO: In its bid to boost its prospects in the world of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and Google Glass eyewear, Google has acquired Eyefluence -- a startup that is developing eye-tracking technology which can be incorporated into AR/VR headgear and smart glasses.



"We are excited to announce that the Eyefluence team is joining Google! With our forces combined, we will continue to advance eye-interaction technology to expand human potential and empathy on an even larger scale," Eyefluence said in a statement on Tuesday night.



"Our technology goes beyond the sensor components of a traditional eye-tracking system, actually giving the user the power to control their device through eye-interaction," digitallook reported, quoting the company.



Google's developments in VR range from software to the $79 Daydream VR headset. The headset will be Google's latest venture into hardware.



"Over the last three and a half years we have built an incredible team, advanced our eye-interaction technology, and created strong partnerships that have led to the development of a completely new language for eye-interaction," Eyefluence added.



Read Also: JLL Invests In Tech Start-Up Foyr.Com

Haryana To Set Up First Integrated Start-Up Park

Source: IANS