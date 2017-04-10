siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

BookaTruck To Raise 25 Cr To Expand Ops
Monday, 10 April 2017, 03:43 Hrs
30
cmt right
35
Comment Right
42
cmt right
12
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Truck booking startup BookaTruck looks to raise about 25 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal to expand its presence across the country. 

BookaTruck launched the app-based service for booking of heavy commercial vehicles in February this year.

The firm's Co-Founder Harshit Khetawat said it is looking to raise about 25 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18. 

"We aim to reduce transportation cost bymaking trucking efficient and simple," Khetawat said. 

He said the company is a technology-enabled logistics service provider and offers a one-stop solution for all truck transportation needs throughout India. 

"Through this service, one can also track the movement of the vehicle as they are equipped with GPS technology and we provide 24x7 customer care," he added. 

Since its launch, it has seen about 1,300 app downloads, registered over 10,000 trucks and catered to over 100 companies. 

Another Co-Founder ManujKhetawat said the app offers users the option of instant truck booking and real-time pricing. 

It is currently available only on Android, but the founders plan to soon launch an iOS version as well.



Read Also:
Indian-Origin's Startup Attracts Investments From Boeing
Matrix Partners India Invests In Ed-Tech Startup Testbook


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
SIGN UP FOR STARTUP DIGEST
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved