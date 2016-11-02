B2B IT Startups Could be Next Big Thing for Indian Business Market







BENGALURU: Nasscom lists of start-ups for Emerge 50 is out and the majority of the startups that are expected to whip business scene into shape are B2B. These startups serve overseas clients on regular basis and are actively reaching out to client-focused startups to help them amplify their business around the country. In the previous year, less than one-third of all the B2B startups could make in the listing.



Further, some crucial B2B players such as EdGE Networks and SirionLabs qualified in the top 10 'League of Ten' list.



"Not many Indian companies are out there in the global B2B space. We want to build our company and sell in the global mark competing with the likes of IBM, Oracle, SAP, etc," Ajay Agrawal, CEO of SirionLabs, a Gurgaon-based enterprise software maker told ET.



Industry specialists have been studying and comparing the development of the startups in B2B and B2C space from some time soon and the B2B startups seemed to be outpacing the B2C market.



"B2B startups focused on the global market are doing well. India is emerging as a hub for SaaS startups that cater to the mid-and-small customer segment in the US," Sharad Sharma, founder of software think tank iSPIRT.



Present year’s Nasscom Emerge 50 startup list was shortlisted from over 450 nominations and a notable expansion of startups could be observed in tier-II and three tier-III cities.



Sangeeta Gupta, who is a Sr. Vice President at Nasscom, also highlighted several other hot trends among the chosen startups.



"We saw a much more niche focused startups than startups that were doing similar things. Another differentiator this year was the focus on core technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence), cloud (cloud computing) and IoT (internet of things)."



Emerge 50 is an annual exercise from Nasscom to recognize and proclaim 50 most innovative, emerging IT startups in the country.



Read Also:

Startups Can Raise $3 Mn Via ECBs Annually: RBI

India Will Be Home To 10,500 Startups By 2020: Nasscom