AnyTimeLoan Wins 'Get In The Ring Hyderabad'
Monday, 10 April 2017, 03:51 Hrs
HYDERABAD: AnyTimeLoan (ATL) was on Friday declared winner at the 'Get in the Ring Hyderabad' event organised by T-Hub, India's fastest growing startup engine and the Get in the Ring Foundation.



This event was a selection platform for the global startup competition of the Get in the Ring Foundation. This yearly pitch competition challenges startups to show what they have in an actual ring through one-on-one battles, said a statement.



Out of the 24 startups that participated in the competition, six startups (Paymatrix, Authbase, Gayam Motor Works, SpotDraft, ATL, NicheAI) were selected for the semifinals to face-off in front of the champion jury and ATL was ultimately crowned the winner after an intense pitch battle.



ATL, provider of peer-to-peer on-demand lending facilities, will now gear up to battle it out at the Get in the Ring Foundation's Global Startup Competition in May in Singapore.



"In India, large number of startups fail to reach the next level because they do not have access to enough funding and the right kind of mentors to guide them in their journey. Through our association with the Get in the Ring Foundation, we aim to bridge this gap and help these startups gain visibility, reach out to potential investors, customers while they interact with experts and mentors," said Jay Krishnan, CEO, T-Hub.



Source: IANS
