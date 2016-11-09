5 Startups that are Contributing to Avert the Drastic Effects of Air Pollution
By SiliconIndia | Wednesday, 09 November 2016, 05:28 Hrs
BENGALURU: Delhi, with a massive population of about 25.8 million, is ranked 5th among the list of 32 megacities formulated by WHO. In the recent years, as the pollution limit in Delhi has crossed the WHO’s standard limit, air in this capital city has been announced as polluted beyond considerable levels. With unfavorable conditions lurking over the life-saving element, few startups have already taken initiatives to battle against the increasing air pollution levels. As mentioned by YourStory, following is the list of companies: that use innovation to purify air.
Read Also:
Education India 2016 Prog To Identify Innovative Startups
Average Size Of Startup Funding Up 27 Pct To 4.6 Crore
Experts on SiliconIndia
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Sr. Director
Philips
Sr. Executive
ISB
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Technical Director
NIC
Founder
Solitaireworld
sys-network admin
Computer Station
SIGN UP FOR STARTUP DIGEST
|- Latest Newsletter
Follow SiliconIndia :
Post your Comment
All form fields are required.
Write your comment now