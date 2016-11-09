siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

5 Startups that are Contributing to Avert the Drastic Effects of Air Pollution
By SiliconIndia  |   Wednesday, 09 November 2016, 05:28 Hrs
25
cmt right
12
Comment Right
38
cmt right
7
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




BENGALURU: Delhi, with a massive population of about 25.8 million, is ranked 5th among the list of 32 megacities formulated by WHO. In the recent years, as the pollution limit in Delhi has crossed the WHO’s standard limit, air in this capital city has been announced as polluted beyond considerable levels. With unfavorable conditions lurking over the life-saving element, few startups have already taken initiatives to battle against the increasing air pollution levels. As mentioned by YourStory, following is the list of companies: that use innovation to purify air.



Read Also:
Education India 2016 Prog To Identify Innovative Startups
Average Size Of Startup Funding Up 27 Pct To 4.6 Crore 

Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
SIGN UP FOR STARTUP DIGEST
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved