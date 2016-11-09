5 Startups that are Contributing to Avert the Drastic Effects of Air Pollution







BENGALURU: Delhi, with a massive population of about 25.8 million, is ranked 5th among the list of 32 megacities formulated by WHO. In the recent years, as the pollution limit in Delhi has crossed the WHO’s standard limit, air in this capital city has been announced as polluted beyond considerable levels. With unfavorable conditions lurking over the life-saving element, few startups have already taken initiatives to battle against the increasing air pollution levels. As mentioned by YourStory, following is the list of companies: that use innovation to purify air.



Read Also:

Education India 2016 Prog To Identify Innovative Startups

Average Size Of Startup Funding Up 27 Pct To 4.6 Crore



