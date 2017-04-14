

COIMBATORE: Swedish auto major Volvo Cars on Friday launched performance-oriented sedan Volvo S60 Polestar at an introductory price of Rs 52.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



With its first performance car in India, the company is looking for a push in the luxury segment as it targets to sell over 2,000 vehicles in the country this year.



The Volvo S60 Polestar is the quickest car from Volvo's stable and can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in just 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmh.



It is powered by a two-litre, twin-charged (Turbo Charged and Super Charged) petrol engine.



Polestar, which was founded as a motorsport team in 1996, is now the performance brand of Volvo Cars after its acquisition in 2015.



Commenting on the launch, Volvo Auto India Managing Director Tom von Bonsdorff said: "With the S60 Polestar, we are plugging the gap we had. Now we have a complete range of vehicles in the luxury segment."



He further said: "We hope this will give us a push in the performance segment."



On the significance of the new model, he said: "The performance segment is something that adds to the desirability of the brand."



On overall sales expectations for the year, he said the company is looking at double-digit growth and selling over 2,000 units this year.



Last year, the company sold around 1,600 units in India.



The new model combines Polestar's 20 years racing pedigree with Volvo's inherent pragmatism and engineering heritage, von Bonsdorff added.



It is about creating the performance that can be used in all situations, he said.



The S60 Polestar will compete with the likes of Mercedes C43 AMG, CLA45 AMG and Audi S5.



This is the ninth model that the company has launched in India. Volvo Auto India sells eight luxury models, including V40 luxury hatchback, S60 sedan and SUV XC90.



Source: PTI