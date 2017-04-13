siliconindia logo
UST Global Partners With Bosch To Offer In-Car Safety App
Thursday, 13 April 2017, 11:39 Hrs
BENGALURU: US-based digital technology services company UST Global on Wednesday partnered with engineering company Bosch to offer its in-car passenger safety app that alerts the users family and friends of their whereabouts during a crisis.



UrSafe that features a Panic Button transfers the interface from the phone to the in-car infotainment touch-screen and is now available on Bosch mySPIN solution.



mySPIN lets users access their apps, data and content while driving.



The emergency services of the app feature with all the important emergency services such as the nearest ATM, car services, petrol pump, hospital and the map view of all nearby police stations.



"UrSafe is an example of the commitment to our mission of Transforming Lives through our pillars of Accelerating Possibilities for Digital Transformation through Human Centred Innovation," said Gilroy Mathew, General Manager, Asia/Pacific, UST Global.



The app's Friend Tracker feature lists emergency requests from family and friends along with map to navigate through to them.



Users are required to download the UrSafe app on their mobile phone and follow the registration process and add a contact number to which an alert is to be sent during a crisis.



"mySPIN technology enables people to have seamless digital experience in a convenient and safe way," said Sri Krishnan, Vice President, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions.



Source: IANS
